Regional News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: GNA

Processes for the take-off of Technological Wakanda City Project on Course - Chairman

30,000 acres of undeveloped land have been secured in the Cape Coast Metropolis and Asebu

Almost all the elements required for the smooth take-off of the proposed two-billion US-Dollar Wakanda City of Return Project in the Ancient City of Cape Coast are in place, Dr Kojo Taylor, Chairman of the Project has assured.



So far, 30,000 acres of undeveloped land have been secured in the Cape Coast Metropolis and Asebu in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District and processes for documentation are in progress.



Ghana will be the first to benefit from the ultra-modern smart City Project expected to be built in 55 African Cities.



The project is an initiative of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) and the African Diaspora Development Institute (ADDI) in partnership with the Pelicape Company Limited (PCL) and Adepa Africa Investments (AAI).



It is anticipated to create about 3,000 direct and indirect jobs and boost tourism development in the Country.



It comes with an Airport, 5-Star hotels, retreat centres, health resort, conference centres, residential estates, entertainment and a continental corporate headquarters for the African Diaspora Development Institute (ADDI).



The City will serve as a safe haven for the pilgrimage of people of African descent to learn more about their history, culture, the civilization of Africa and its role in the new world economy.



A team of engineers on Tuesday inspected the two sites along the Coastal stretch and the Siwdo Kokompe Area in Cape Coast and also at Asebu.



Dr Taylor expressed delight about the progress made so far with the building structures and systems for the next level to proceed, adding that a strategic plan, as well as the documentation of the land, were on course and the Areas will be developed into a true city’.



He said a Synergy of investments including bonds, private investors, institutional investors as well as individual investors were being sourced to finance the project, which would take off this year, 2021.



The Chief Executive Officer of Adepa Africa Investments and Apagyahen of Asebu Traditional Area, Nana Obokese Ampah I, assured the group of Government’s support to ensure that the project became a reality, indicating that Cape Coast was ready for the project.



He explained that Smart City would be futuristic and welcoming to accommodate “our brothers and sisters” and help Africans in the Diaspora have a place they will call their hometown.



Prof Danso Owusu-Sekyere, Vice-Chancellor of Cape Coast Technical University for his part, said the time had come for all Africans to unite and pool resources together to build the city for the benefit of all.



He noted that the CCTU as the only engineering University in the Region would assist with its expertise and ideas to make the project a reality.



He further urged stakeholders to pull their strength, ideas and resources together for what he described as a ‘great transformation’ to take place in Cape Coast, Ghana and the entire African Continent.



‘It will be built and we will all be proud of it’, Professor Owusu-Sekyere noted and stressed that Africa had a lot to offer and all should rise up to help build and develop the Continent.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.