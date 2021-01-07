Politics of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Probe military invasion, unruly attitude of Carlos Ahenkorah in Parliament - Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Former president, John Dramani Mahama, has called on Parliament to conduct investigations into the snatching of ballot papers by the Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah as well as the invasion of the chamber by military personnel on Thursday, January 7, 2020.



According to him, the uncalled for attitude displayed by the lawmaker is unacceptable.



While condemning the military invasion in the House, the former president labelled the act as worrying and needless.



John Dramani Mahama stressed that "The attempt to snatch ballot papers by the MP-elect for Tema West and the invasion of the Chamber by armed military personnel are images one had never expected to see in our 4th Republican Parliament. The recent use of the military in civil democratic processes has become a major worry and gives the impression that this administration is continually seeking to resurrect the exorcised ghosts of our military past. Parliament must conduct an investigation into the two incidents and exact appropriate sanctions."



