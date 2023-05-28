Probe actions of GNPC Board Chair and Chief Executive – Kofi Buah tells Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 28 May 2023

Source: Francis Addo, Contributor

Former Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has said the least expected of the Ghana National Petroleum Authority (GNPC) is to take steps to increase Ghana’s stake in the oil resources in fulfillment of its mandate, rather than ceding Ghana’s interest.



Kofi Buah who is currently Ellembelle lawmaker was commenting on the decision by the Board Chairman of the GNPC, and the CEO of the Corporation, to sell 50% of Ghana’s 7% stake in the Jubilee Fields to the Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa (PetroSA).



Coordinator for the Economic Governance Platform, Abdul Karim Mohammed told the press that the persistent involvement of such persons associated with such deals pose significant risk to Ghana’s stake and interest in the petroleum sector.



“We demand the immediate removal of GNPC’s CEO, Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah and the Board Chairman, Freddie W. Blay from their respective positions as they have become a threat to Ghana’s interest in the petroleum sector”, he said.



In a statement, Kofi Buah said “This issue has undoubtedly spawned a full-blown turf war between the Minister of Energy on the one hand and the Board Chairman and CEO of GNPC on the other. But beneath their heated exchanges lies the clear impropriety of the actions of the Board Chairman of GNPC, Mr. Freddie Blay, and his CEO, which must be a subject of a serious investigation.



“This is because their actions smack of clear misconduct and have the potential to shortchange Ghana’s interest. Ghana purchased a 7% stake in the Jubilee Fields worth US$164.8 million through GNPC following Anadarko’s exit from the TEN and Jubilee fields and subsequent offloading of its shares to Kosmos in 2021, as part of a negotiated tax settlement consented to by the Government of Ghana.”



He further said: “President Akufo-Addo must institute an immediate probe into the actions of GNPC’s Board Chair and Chief Executive.”



The Board Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Authority (GNPC), Freddie Blay reacted to calls for his dismissal saying, he did no wrong in the deal with PetroSA.



“I don’t see any reason why they are saying I should resign about this issue. I have done nothing wrong,” he said.



Below is his full statement on the matter:



The actions of GNPC's Board Chairman and CEO amount to shortchanging Ghana's interest and must be investigated



Hence, the invitation to PetroSA to exercise a right of preemption does not arise in this case. What the Board Chairman of GNPC and the CEO are bent on doing therefore effectively amounts to attempting to relinquish Ghana’s interest on a silver platter. It is important to point out that Ghana’s current producing fields- Jubilee, TEN, and Sankofa are well over 50% depleted, and the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government has failed to add a single producing field since assuming office in 2017.



The least expected of GNPC- The National Oil Company must therefore be to take steps to increase Ghana’s stake in our oil resources in fulfillment of its mandate, rather than ceding Ghana’s interest. President Akufo-Addo must institute an immediate probe into the actions of GNPC’s Board Chair and Chief Executive.