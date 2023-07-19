Probe abuse of funds meant for Atta-Mills presidential Library – Koku Anyidoho

Politics of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

As the 11th Anniversary of the passing away of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills approaches on, Monday, July 24, 2023, the State has officially taken over the Presidential Memorial Library Complex situated at Cape Coast, which was intended to fly high the legacy of the late President.



Over a decade, after the painful passing away of the late President and the sod cutting to commence the project, the edifice which was commissioned by President John Dramani Mahama just before the 2016 general election, remains an eyesore because of the contractor has refused to allow entry because of monies owed him by the Atta-Mills Funeral Planning Committee which was chaired by Mr. Kofi Totobi Quarkyi.



While thankful to the State for taking over the Project and making good the indebtedness to the contractor, Koku Anyidoho, Founder and CEO of the Atta-Mills Institute (AMI), has called for a full-scale investigation by the State into how huge sums collected in the name of the State for the project, was not used for the intended purposes.



In a series of tweets, Mr. Anyiodoho, who has championed the course of keeping the legacy of his late boss alive, and got President Akufo-Addo to give Asomdwe Park a befitting reputation last year, has not hidden his desire to have a probe into the scandal.



According to Mr. Anyidoho, as a member of the Funeral Planning Committee, he is prepared to meet any investigative body and speak boldly to the facts as known to him.



His tweet read:



How can people use the death of the late President Atta-Mills to raise huge amounts in the name of the State to build a Memorial Library and just squander the money in a conscienceless manner? The State must investigate & bring them to justice????????. Probity & Accountability.



Grateful the State has taken over the Atta-Mills Memorial Library in Cape Coast but it should not end there. The State must investigate to know why monies for the project was squandered. I was a member of the Committee & some of us are ready to speak.Probity & Accountability????????



To God be the glory. God bless the State for taking up the project and putting to shame those disgraceful people who took money for the project & shamelessly squandered it.”