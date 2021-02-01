General News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: Starr FM

Probe Kandahar boys attack on Tamale DVLA Boss – Ziope Chiefs

Some Chiefs of the Ziope Traditional area in the Volta Region

The Chiefs and people of the Ziope Traditional area in the Volta Region have called on the government to institute investigations into an alleged attack on the Northern Regional office of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Authority (DVLA) in Tamale.



The incident which is said to have happened on Friday 29th January 2021 was allegedly carried out by persons suspected to be members of pro-NPP vigilante group -Kandahar boys who demanded the removal of the Regional Manager, Mr. Frank Gasese.



But according to the Traditional authorities, the demand for the removal of Mr. Frank Gasese and subsequent attack on his office and staff is based on tribal and ethnocentric tendencies other than competency.



Addressing the media at Ziope this morning, the Awadada of the Ziope Traditional area, Torgbui Vizaze Adzaho V, said the issue is a matter of concern to them since the regional manager, is not only a prominent citizen but a paramount stool father to the Traditional area.



“Someone may ask why our Traditional Area is concerned with an attack happening in Tamale. The simple answer to that is that the Regional Manager, Zikpuitor Frank Gasese who has been attacked and facing threats is not just a prominent citizen of Ziope but also the paramount stool father of our Traditional area and also a key player in the development of the area. It is for these reasons that we are concerned and deem it very necessary to issue thud press statement to bring forth to public light,” Awadada told the media at Ziope.



The Traditional authorities also cautioned that though it is in their interest to pursue peace in all matters, it will not sit down in the name of peace and allow such individuals to harm their own.



“We will also like to sound a strong warning to those who are perpetrating this illegal act to put a stop to it, because much as we are peace-loving, we will not sit down in the name of peace for anybody to intimidate or harm any of our owns not to talk of our paramount stool father. We will not use any stone nor stick nor any machetes nor gun but we believe the Gods of our ancestors will listen to our prayers when we call.”



While calling on the government to institute an investigation into the incident to bring the perpetrators to book, the Awadada further reminded Ghanaians of their constitutional responsibility to foester national unity and live in harmony with others without any form of discrimination based on creed, religion, gender or ethnicity.