Regional News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Source: GNA

Probe Frontiers Healthcare Solution coronavirus testing, NDA contracts - Minority

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority Caucus in Parliament has announced plans to launch a bipartisan parliamentary probe into the award of COVID-19 testing contract to Frontiers Healthcare Solution Services Limited at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) by the government.



Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, who addressed the journalists at the Parliament House, in Accra, accused the government of being evasive and lacking sincerity in discussions on the deal.



At least, three appointees have parried queries on the deal during their vetting unto other ministers, a situation described by the Ranking Member as a “comedy of unreliable referrals”.



With no one ready to explain the dynamics of the contract, the Minority said it would move a motion for an inquiry into the contract, when the House resumes sitting next month.



“We have decided as a Caucus that when the House reconvenes, we are going to move a motion demanding a full-scale inquiry into the Frontiers Healthcare Services contract at the Airport,” Mr Ablakwa said.



He mentioned the Health, Gender and Social Protection, and the Information Minister as some ministers who have asked the queries to be directed to other ministers or entities.



He doubted the credentials of Frontiers Healthcare Solution Services Limited were registered at the time it was given the contract adding that government breached Section 41 of the Public Procurement Authority Act and the Fees and Charges Act.



The charge for test, fixed at US$150 was also not brought before the House for approval, and that made it illegal.



“Already all the laws have been broken so far as this contract is concerned. The $150 that is being charged needs to be approved by the House, but it wasn’t approved by Parliament. So this $150 charge is illegal,” the legislator said.