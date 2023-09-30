Probe Akufo-Addo, appointees or become my number 1 enemy – Nyaho-Tamakloe to next president

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2023

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a retired military officer and ambassador, has called for a probe into financial malfeasance by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government and its appointees.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) leading member and serial critic of president Akufo-Addo alleged that the current state of the economy was a direct consequence of siphoned funds by appointees of this government.



“Whoever takes over this country as a leader and fails to call these people to order, all those who have served in this Akufo-Addo government, to account for what they have and also their physical accounts of monies that they have taken out of this country.



“If the new leader fails to do this, he will be my number one enemy, because the monies that have been siphoned out of this country are so huge and that has brought us into the state in which we are now,” Nyaho-Tamakloe said in an interview with JoyNews earlier this week.



Nyaho-Tamakloe has this week renewed his attacks on government following the resignation of Alan Kyerematen from the NPP, blaming the state of affairs partly on the president’s stranglehold on the governing party.







