Pro-NPP electoral commissioners will do government's bidding - NDC man

Former Eastern Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Williams Dellas, has called on Ghanaians to speak against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for politicizing the country's Electoral Commission.



He claims that if precautions are not taken and Ghanaians do not oppose plans to fill the EC with pro-NPP people, a time will come when all political parties will be forced to choose their own commissioners whenever they come to power.



William Dellas, continued by saying that if the pro-NPP individuals are not expelled from the commission, they should be ready to vacate their positions in the case of a change in government.



Speaking in an interview with Neat FM, on April 06, 2023, he lamented: “This is the time that everyone needs to add their voice to the kind of decisions that President Akufo-Addo is taking at the commission …because partisan people will change the will of the people.



“So, if you leave the Electoral Commission’s office for pro-party people, they will harm you. For us as the NDC, we are doing all that is possible to win power in the 2024 elections to redeem Ghanaians.



“For us, we have been saying that they shouldn’t allow the pro-NPP people to stay in that office but if they won’t listen, then we assure them that their tenure of office will be coterminous to that of the office of the NPP,” he said.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently swore in three new members of the Electoral Commission (EC).



The three are Dr. Peter Appiahene, Madam Salima Ahmed Tijani, and Reverend Akua Ofori Boateng.



They took office at a short Jubilee House ceremony on Monday, March 20, 2023.



The appointments have, however, seen some criticisms by some factions in the public with members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) accusing President Akufo-Addo of packing the commission with members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).







