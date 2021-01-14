General News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: GNA

Private schools prepare for re-opening

Many schools especially private schools are feverishly preparing for the reopening of schools on Friday, 15th January, 2021.



President Akufo-Addo during his last statement on Ghana's management of COVID-19 announced that all schools should be opened on Friday, 15th January, 2021.



Many parents took to social media platforms to express their excitement about the children going back to school, while some parents also expressed scepticism.



The Ghana News Agency observation on how some schools in the Greater Accra Region were preparing to receive students on Friday revealed that more preparations were underway.



At the Accra Grammar school, teachers were busily cleaning furniture and the compound, while a number of parents were at the school premises, making payment for school fees or enquiries.



At the Amrahia Community School, some of the classrooms were being painted.

Teachers and staff of the school were present, while parents trickled in and out.



The parking lot of the Immaculate Conception School at Otinibi was full of cars, as parents were going in and out of the school compound, paying school fees and making enquiries.



The Royal Community School, at Oyarifa, fitted washbasins and sanitisers at the entrance of the school.



Dr Anna Ewusie-Mensah, Director of the school said, they fumigated the school in readiness to welcome the children back to school on Friday.



Some parents have however taken to social media to express concern about increase in school fees by some private schools and called on the government to regulate such actions.