Private government seedlings suppliers appeal for payment as creditors breathe down their necks

A group of private seedlings producers and suppliers to the State have made a passionate appeal to the government of Ghana to, as a matter of urgency, pay them their arrears from as far back as two years.



The group explained that they have not been paid any of their monies, some of which are as much as GH¢100,000, even though they have received countless assurances that it is being processed.



Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb, one of the leaders, who wants to remain anonymous, stated that they are very aware that in the last year, the government of Ghana received a lot of monies to ensure that it successfully conducted the 2022 Greening Ghana project.



This, he added, has however not benefitted them although they fulfilled their side of the bargain and supplied all the seedlings needed for the government exercise.



“Since last two years, the suppliers in the country that we have made was paid partially. Just the Green Ghana Project monies were paid. The other ones that went to the forest for enrichment programs of our deplorable forests have not been paid throughout the country as at now.



“Besides, the whole of last year, the Greening Ghana one, about 20 million seedlings that were planted, none has been paid, as well as the ones they took for other (sic) programs in our forests. It cuts across all the regions in the southern part of the country.



“As I’m speaking, none of the money has been released for both the Greening Ghana and the (sic) projects, meanwhile Ghana government received huge sums of monies last year for the climate change and for that of the planting of the seedlings in our forests in order to curb the climate change, through the Greening Ghana project i.e. galamsey enrichment projects, or (sic) projects, planting trees across the country and that of the forests,” he explained.



He also explained some of the frustrations they have had to endure in this whole period, especially because their creditors have been breathing down their necks for repayment.



Attempts to get progress on what is being done about their monies, he said, have not been successful either.



“We have been told by our association leaders that last year November, they met the government and the government of Ghana said that up to 27th December, they would start issuing the cheque, at least for the Greening Ghana but 27th came but they did not do so.



“We are yet to hear anything meaningful from them. You find out from the regional and district directors of Forestry Commission and they’ll tell you that they have submitted everything necessary to be submitted to the State,” headed.



The supplier, who is in the Ahafo Region, further pleaded for help from the government so that they are able to get their monies from the Forestry Commission of Ghana paid them.



This, he added, is to allow them adequately prepare for new seedlings to be supplied in the year, all in an attempt to ensure Ghana’s forests are not depleted of the right supply trees.



“We need help so that we can pay some of our creditors and we can collect some of the seeds for this year’s production because this is the time that the seedlings are matured to be collected from farmlands and from the forests,” he added.



The seedlings suppliers are said to be scattered across the southern belt of the country, including the Ashanti, Eastern, Western, Western North, and Central Regions of Ghana.



