General News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Private BECE candidates to sit exams in April 2021

Private BECE students will write their examinations in April

It has been announced for the public that this year’s private examinations for BECE candidates will begin on Monday, April 12 through to Friday, April 16, 2021.



Making the announcement in a statement, the West African Examination Council (WAEC) said eligible candidates who wish to take part in the examination should follow the processes present on the Council’s portal.



“Registration for Examination is both biometric and online for candidates who have taken BECE before and also those who are 16years or above,” the statement by WAEC indicated.



Further, the statement said that until candidates pay up the requisite fee(s) their applications remain invalid.



However, registration and payment for the normal examination begun on Monday, January 11, 2021, and will end on Sunday, February 28, 2021.



All late registrations will begin on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 19, 2021.



Fees for the examinations will apply as such: 4 or more subjects will attract an amount of GHS212.29; 3 subjects will attract GHS193.56; those writing 2 subjects will pay GHS176.40; while single subject candidates will pay GHS156.11.