General News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Prison is a microcosm of the society - Kweku Baako

play videoKweku Baako Jnr, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Kweku Baako has chronicled events about his prison life under the regime of former President Jerry John Rawlings.



Disclosing how he was treated by prison guards, Kweku Baako likened prison to an economy.



According to him, there is nothing one can find in a society that cannot be found in prison.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, he stated that although his freedom was clipped as a result of him being detained in prison cell because he had challenged illegalities of Mr. Rawlings' administration, he however took solace in certain things which enlivened him during his detention.



"There is a prison economy . . . There's nothing you can't find in the prison that is outside. If you want beer, you will find. If you want whisky, you'll get. If you want wee, you will find. Prison is a microcosm of the society. Everything is there . . . Because it's a reflection of our society. The corruption is there. Everything; discrimination is there. I mean everything," he recounted.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.