Priority Insurance Company embarks on sensitization programme for drivers

Regional News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: GNA

Priority Insurance Company Limited, Tarkwa branch, has embarked on a sensitization programme for commercial drivers in four constituencies in the Western Region.



The programme forms part of activities to commemorate the firm’s fifth anniversary and this has benefited hundreds of drivers from the Tarkwa, Aboso, Bogoso, Prestea, Damang, Esiama and Asankrangwa bus terminals.



Addressing the participants separately at the various locations, the branch Manager, Madam Lydia Ama Toku, said the goal of the programme was to express gratitude to their loyal and dedicated customers who have contributed immensely to the success of the company since its inception in 2016.



"We decided to involve the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) and the National Insurance Commission (NIC) to educate drivers on safe driving and how they can handle claims because we get a lot of complains at our outfit".



She said through the exercise, her outfit had educated more drivers on the various insurance policies of the firm and there would be more of such exercises for drivers in all the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the Region.



Madam Toku also reminded the public that coronavirus was real and could affect all persons.



She said the only way to avoid contracting the virus was to observe the various approved safety protocols.



Mr David Amankwa, the District manager of DVLA Tarkwa on his part said, road safety was a shared and collective responsibility of the entire citizenry and added that DVLA would continue to create awareness to ensure all drivers were educated on the roads.



Mr Amankwa appealed to drivers to refrain from negative practice to avert the frequent accidents.



Most of the drivers who attended the programme lauded Priority Insurance Company Limited.