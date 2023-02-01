Prioritize single mothers in distribution - TUC boss on National Rental Assistance Scheme

General News of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) of Ghana, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, has appealed for single mothers to be highly considered in the new National Rental Assistance Scheme.



Speaking during the launch of the Scheme in Accra, the TUC boss explained that there is the need for such people to be given premium treatment in the distribution of such national initiatives.



He stressed that while initiatives like this are important, they should really be implemented in the national scope as they are designed, and not limited to only a few parts of the country.



“I’ll want to urge the implementing agency and the ministry that, the TUC will always be there to support this project. We are always willing to help secure accommodation, not only accommodation, but decent accommodation to all workers.



“So, we want to urge you to, as quickly as possible, extend this to all the regions because when you do something and you call it National Rental Assistance Scheme and you limit it to regions – not all the 16 regions, it’s a little problematic. It doesn’t matter how many you support in a region; I think you should try and do that,” he said.



Dr. Anthony Baah further added that in the case of single mothers, it becomes a better deal when they are offered such opportunities, more than when it is offered to others who do not necessarily have dependents.



“I also want to appeal to the ministry and all those who access the application, let’s prioritize women, especially mothers with children and without husbands; the single mothers. You see, if you provide accommodation to a single mother who has two children, it’s much better than providing accommodation for others who have no children. I’m saying this because of the experience I’ve gathered,” he added.



Watch him speak about it below:







AE/WA