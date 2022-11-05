Prioritise your education - Asenso-Boakye to pupils of Bantama as they visit parliament

General News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has given some pupils of his constituency a unique of visiting Parliament House in Accra.



The pupils, drawn from a number of schools from the Bantama constituency, got the opportunity to sit in the Chamber of Parliament, as well as interact with some of the leadership of the House.



Addressing the pupils after a session in parliament, the MP, who is also the Minister of Works and Housing, urged them to make education a priority in their lives.



“Here, you elect us to come here and debate and discuss issues affecting the whole of the country. Without education, I wouldn’t be where I am today, so you have to take your education seriously,” he advised them.



Some other MPs present also urged the pupils to build good relationships in their lives.



“Building a good relationship is very, very important. So, learn to build good relationships,” one of them said.



Expressing their delight at the opportunity, the pupils described it as one of the best.



Others also said they had learnt a lot from embarking on the trip to Accra.



“This is the most interesting excursion I’ve ever embarked on.”



“Today is my first time here and I’ve had to see a lot of things and heard a lot of advice and stories of life,” some of them said.



Watch the video below:







Watch the latest episode of People&Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:







AE/FNOQ