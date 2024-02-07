Prioritise welfare of journalists in your policies – GJA to New Force Movement

Politics of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: GNA

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has appealed to the leadership of the New Force Movement, a political movement, to prioritise the welfare of journalists in its policies and programmes.



The GJA mentioned working conditions, remuneration, and safety of journalists as among key issues that should find space in the manifesto of the Movement as it prepared to contest the 2024 presidential election.



Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President, GJA, made the appeal when Nana Kwame Bediako, leader, New Force Movement and his team paid a courtesy call on the leadership of the GJA in Accra on Tuesday.



The GJA President said low remuneration of journalists was a major concern and called for a national dialogue to discuss measures to improve the working conditions of journalists.



“Working conditions of Journalists is a collective responsibility. All stakeholders should look at improving the situation to ensure professionalism. “Journalists need to be paid well. The media deserve better… journalists deserve good remuneration,” he said.



Dwumfour welcomed plans by the New Force Movement to industrialise the country and create jobs, and urged the leadership to stick to the goals and work towards making the country prosperous.



He urged the Movement to support efforts for peaceful elections and maintain positive relationship with the media.



“We assure you fair, adequate, and unbiased reportage,” Mr Dwumfour said.



Nana Bediako recently announced his presidential ambition and declared his intention to contest the 2024 presidential election.



During the meeting, Nana Bediako outlined wide ranging measures, focusing on industrialising all regions of the country to create sustainable jobs for the youth.



He promised to introduce what he termed as Industrial Regional Evolution to decentralise industrialisation beyond the Greater Accra Region to cover the 15 other regions.



Nana Bediako said he would create industrial hubs to support the country’s industrialisation agenda and “bring speed to the economy”.



He said he would also invest in railway development to support easy movement of goods and services across the country.



“We should stop the exploitation of Africa. The youth should gain value from our own resources. As citizens, we are entitled to the usage of our own resources,” he said.



Touching on his policies for the media, Nana Bediako said he had already established the Ghana Media Fund to support the welfare of journalists.



He said his vision was to see the expansion of Ghana’s media beyond the continent to push the African agenda and promote the interest of the continent.



“Africa needs to share news among ourselves. The more we do, the more we become successful,” Nana Bediako said.



