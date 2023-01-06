Prioritise psychosocial interventions for victims of substance abuse

Health News of Friday, 6 January 2023

Source: GNA

Government and other stakeholders in the health sector have been urged to prioritise psychosocial interventions as a tool to meet the overall needs of victims of substance abuse in the country.



Mr Peter Amadu Mintir, Executive Director of Total Life Enhancement Centre (TOLEC-GH), a psychology-focused organisation, who made the call, also called for a psychosocial support system for victims of substance abuse to facilitate their rehabilitation process.



He said this would help them to contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic development of the country.



He made the call when he led the TOLEC-GH team to visit some victims of substance abuse at the Lamanshegu Quarters Ghettos, Bilpeilla Dam Ghettos and Lamanshegu Dam Ghettos in Tamale.



The visit formed part of TOLEC-GH’s collaboration with the Coalition of NGOs on drug abuse under the Tamale Ghettos project, which was launched on December 31, 2021.



As part of the visit, the TOLEC-GH team provided some soft drinks and biscuits to the victims.



The project, being implemented in 10 Ghettos in the Tamale Metropolis, is targeted at educating the youth on the implications of drug abuse and the need to build their capacity for self-development.



It also seeks to offer periodic psychological support services to victims to enhance their rehabilitation.



Mr Mintir said the project had since benefited over 500 victims adding most of them were professional masons, electricians, mechanics and drivers but the severity of their addiction had denied them employment and other opportunities.



He said “TOLEC-GH will this year offer psychological services to 15 members from each Ghetto as part of measures to enhance their employment opportunities.”



He called for a comprehensive approach to the menace of drug abuse in the Tamale Metropolis saying “There are about 200 unreached Ghettos in the Metropolis. This calls for more support to rescue them.”