Regional News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: GNA

Prioritise citizen’s well-being for peace - Chief

According to Nana Agyei Twum II, peace is the bedrock of human well-being

Nana Agyei Twum II, the Chief of Wamahinso and the President of Ahafo North Divisional Council, has appealed to politicians to consider the nation’s peace and well-being of the people as a priority.



Nana Twum II said the country needed peace for continuous and speedy social and economic development as every human endeavour thrived on sustainable peace and security.



He made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Wednesday at Wamahinso in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region, stating politicians must relegate greed to the background and ensure the holistic interest of the people.



He said from the outcome of the Election 2020, many eligible voters “are not voting based on political party lines now but for who and what will help them in the improvement of their living conditions”.



Nana Twum II, therefore, implored politicians from the community to the highest level to seek the welfare of the people and let their impact be felt on the ground.



“A politician like a Member of Parliament (MP) must naturally be someone who does not confine his activities only on the floor of parliament but equally relates more with the people at the local level,” he stated.



Nana Twum II said without a good relationship with the people, a Parliamentarian or a Minister might not be able to meet their hopes and aspirations, which are key features for good leadership.

