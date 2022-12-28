Prioritise anti-natal clinic to reduce maternal deaths

Health News of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Midwife In- Charge of the Labour Ward at the Mother and Child Health Hospital of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Madam Evelyn Osei Sraha, says attainment of zero maternal deaths is possible if only all stakeholders would play their part in the promotion of maternity care and health in anywhere in the country.



One key means of achieving this, she noted, is the patronage of timely and regular Ante Natal Clinics by pregnant women from the onset of their pregnancy. According to the Midwife, it is by this that healthcare givers and other experts can timely detect and treat any unusual development with both mother and unborn baby for prompt treatment to avoid any possible but avoidable complications associated with pregnancy.



Mad. Sraha gave the advice in Kumasi when management of MTN Ghana donated a quantity of gifts to newborn babies and their mothers in commemoration of the Christmas.



The Mother and Child Health Hospital of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital recorded 50 newborns made up of both boys and girls on 25th December 2022.



Madam Sraha urged expectant mothers to prioritize their own wellbeing and that of the foetus or babies while fathers must as well provide the needed support during gestations to avert easily avoidable maternal and baby mortalities so as to save the families and society the pains and other socio-economic implications.



The Midwife In-Charge thanked MTN Ghana for the annual charity to women who deliver at the Hospital and their babies saying that the gesture inadvertently motivates pregnant women to deliver under professional care.



The MTN Ghana delegation at Hospital led by the Senior Technical Head of the Northern Business District of the telecommunication service provider, Charles Osei Akoto, presenter a total of 50 Hampers to the mothers and babies. Contents of the Hampers included baby cleaning products while each of the mothers received 100 Cedis worth of Airtime with the Labour Wards of the KATH also benefiting from a quantity of hand gloves.



Mr. Akoto explained that the donation, formed part of MTN Ghana’s an annual charity to congratulate the mothers and their babies for safe delivery and also share in their joy during the festive season.



