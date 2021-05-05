Prioritise PWDs In distribution of food items during Ramadan – Otiko Djaba

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: Edmond Gyebi, Contributor

The Executive Director of the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation(HDMF), Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba has donated some food items to persons with disability (PWDs) who are undergoing the 30 days Islamic fasting and prayers, and with a call on Ghanaians to show more care and support towards the PWDs in the society.



She passionately appealed to the state agencies, civil society organisations and religious organisations to focus more on helping PWDs in their distribution of food items during Ramadan and Sallah.



Speaking at a short ceremony in Accra to distribute the food items including bags of rice, cooking oil, sugar, milk, soap, tin tomatoes and tea among others to the Muslim PWDs, Dr. Otiko Djaba said that the support would go a long way to enable many PWDs who are Muslims to commit to the fasting and prayers.



According to her, the majority of the PWDs are extremely poor, unemployed and have no one to depend on for survival; and therefore ought to be given some special attention during such special occasions.



Though she acknowledged the high spirit of generosity among the Muslims, she advocated that much of the bounteousness should be focused on persons with disability and their children.



Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba through the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation has been one of the strong pillar of support to the persons with disability in all the 16 regions of Ghana over the years.



She is currently implementing an initiative to mobilise at least 16, 000 wheelchairs (1000 wheelchairs per region) for the persons with disability in the country.



She has built the capacities of many of the PWDs in different areas and supported some of them with capitals to start up their own businesses.