Principal streets of Accra to be blocked for Farmers Day celebrations - MOFA

In preparation for the 2023 National Farmers Day celebration slated for December 1, 2023, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) has announced a temporary road closure of some principal streets of the capital, Accra.



In a statement by the ministry, it said these streets will be used for a 5-day Agricultural Fair from Monday, November 27, to Friday, December 1, 2023.



The designated area for the fair will encompass the ministerial enclave, principal streets of Parliament House, Independence Square, the John Evans Atta Mills Court Complex, among others.



“A major feature of this celebration is a 5-day Agricultural Fair dubbed, ‘Agrifest Ghana 2023’ to be organised in Accra from Monday November 27, to Friday December 1, 2023. The designated area for the fair encompasses the Ministerial enclave, starting from the Bridge Roundabout through the principal streets of Parliament House, Independence Square, the John Evans Atta Mills Court Complex to the Principal Street of the National Theatre.



“Considering this, the Minister of Food and Agriculture wishes to notify all Ministries, Department and Agencies and the public of a road closure, starting from the Starlet 91 road to the National Theatre traffic light,” part of the statement read.



To ensure the smooth flow of essential services during the closure, the ministry said official passes will be provided to vehicles belonging to ministers, the Head of Civil Service, the Auditor General, the Controller and Accountant General, deputy ministers, chief directors, and directors.



It added that these passes will grant them access to the blocked areas for the duration of the celebration.



“Staff and clients of affected government institutions are kindly requested to park at either Independence Square or Afua Sander Land Park. The Ghana Police Service will be deployed to provide adequate security, ensuring the safety of vehicles in these designated areas,” the ministry statement added.



Farmers Day Celebration in Ghana is observed on the first Friday of every December to celebrate the contributions of farmers to the development of the country.



The Ministry of Food and Agriculture uses this opportunity to reward the best farmers across the country.



