Princess of Wales returns home after surgery

General News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: edition.cnn.com

Catherine, Princess of Wales has left the hospital and returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace says.



The princess went to the London Clinic private hospital two weeks ago for an abdominal operation.



A Kensington Palace spokesperson said Catherine is “making good progress” and that she and her husband, Prince William, were grateful to the staff at the hospital “for the care they have provided.”



“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world,” the spokesperson added.



It is unclear what the surgery was for, but a royal source told CNN on October 17 that the 42-year-old’s condition was non-cancerous.



Catherine had been in the same hospital as King Charles, who underwent a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate on Friday. He had visited his daughter-in-law before going for his own treatment, a royal source said at the time.