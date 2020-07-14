General News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Source: British High Commission Accra

Prince of Wales honours 95-year-old Ghanaian World War veteran Joseph Hammond

play videoDeputy British High Commissioner Hartley and British Defence Attaché to Ghana visited Mr Hammond

HRH The Prince of Wales has honoured 95-year-old World War Two veteran, Private Joseph Hammond for his contribution to Ghana’s coronavirus recovery.



Inspired by the UK’s Captain Sir Thomas Moore, Private Hammond walked two miles every day for a week in early May to raise money for Ghanaian veterans and frontline health-workers impacted by the global pandemic. Private Hammond, like Sir Thomas Moore, also fought in Myanmar during World War Two.



Deputy British High Commissioner Thomas Hartley and British Defence Attaché to Ghana Lieutenant Colonel Alastair Mckechnie visited Private Hammond at his home in Osu to deliver a handwritten letter from The Prince praising Private Hammond’s efforts and offering a donation to the cause.



After visiting Private Hammond Deputy British High Commissioner Thomas Hartley said:



“Even at 95 years young it is clear that nothing will slow Private Hammond’s commitment to serve his country. His walk has raised hundreds of thousands of cedis for health workers and veterans across Africa and inspired many across Ghana to support their own communities too.



“I am delighted that I could present Private Hammond with a Point of Light award from HM the Queen, and deliver a personal letter and a private donation from HRH The Prince of Wales to Private Hammond. The amount of support for his cause is incredible and it was a privilege to convey the message from His Royal Highness. It was humbling to see Private Hammond visibly moved. We all hope the support will inspire others to donate too.”



His Royal Highness also congratulated Private Hammond for the Commonwealth Points of Light Award that he received from Her Majesty the Queen in June for his fundraising work.



Commonwealth Points of Light Awards are given to people throughout the Commonwealth by The Queen as Head of the Commonwealth, to thank inspirational volunteers across the 53 Commonwealth nations for the difference they have made to their communities and beyond. Mr Hartley and Lieutenant Colonel McKechnie also delivered Private Hammond’s Points of Light certificate to him.



Defence Attaché Colonel Alastair Mckechnie said: “Private Hammond walked to support the hardest hit by Covid-19, he is an inspiration to me, Ghanaians and the world. “Deserving of this 144th Commonwealth Points of Light certificate and letter from Prince Charles.”







The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry also wrote to Private Hammond in June recognising his contribution to veterans across Ghana, The Duke said: "Even at 95 years young I imagine it was not an easy task…However, given the service and selflessness, you have demonstrated throughout your life, it does not surprise me that you would take on a challenge such as this -- and that you wanted to walk even more miles. As you said yourself, it is amazing!" Private Hammond met Prince Harry during at Westminster Abbey in London last year.



Private Hammond has now raised more than £40,000 and is working to continue his fundraising efforts with the hope of raising half a million pounds for his cause.

