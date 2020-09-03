General News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Prince Joe Lartey to join Sankofa TV?

Former GBC and TV Africa show host Joe Lartey Jnr

Former GBC and TV Africa show host Joe Lartey Jnr is set to join the management of Sankofa TV.



According to sources, the presenter has been spotted several times at the Kokrobite premises of Sankofa TV in the office of the owner, Benjie.



If this is true, then the son of the legendary Joe Lartey snr. (aka Over to you) brings to Sankofa a wealth of experience in Television management.



After leaving GBC in 2004, Prince Joe Lartey jnr served as head of Sports at TV Africa and later as a management member and morning show host.



He later joined ITV Ghana as the General manager where he assisted in shaping the stations direction and content.



When contacted about the supposed move to Sankofa, Joe Lartey jnr who is also a member of the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW) declined to comment .

