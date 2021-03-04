Health News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: GNA

Primary Care Providers network enhances quality primary health care services - GHS

Deputy Director of Policy at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Andrew Ayim

Deputy Director of Policy at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Andrew Ayim, says the formation and support for Primary Care Provider networks will enhance access to equitable and high-quality Primary Health Care (PHC) services.



He said the networks were an innovative approach to catalyze sub-district level providers to deliver a more comprehensive package of essential services in the health system and maximize efficiency in the use of resources.



Dr. Ayim said this on Thursday in Accra at a stakeholder engagement on the "State of Primary Health Care in Ghana".



The event was organized by SEND Ghana, with funding from the Champions of Global Reproductive Rights.



The USAID’s Systems for Health in partnership with the GHS and the National Health Insurance Authority in September 2017 launched a pilot project dubbed “Preferred Primary Care Provider” network in the Volta Region.



The project sought to enable lower-level health facilities improve delivery by networking them into bigger primary health organizations aimed at promoting quality and equitable PHC at all levels of the health system.



South Tongu and South Dayi districts were short-listed for the 18-month project which started from January 2018 to September 2018, coordinated by a Technical Working Group to provide leadership and technical support.



A total of 12 Health Centres and 19 Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds comprising of 193 health workers were selected to be part of the project.