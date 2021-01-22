General News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: GNA

Prices of stationery gradually shoots upward

Prices of books have increase due to the reopening of schools

The prices of stationery in shops in the Central Business District of Accra has shot upward due to the reopening of schools after the COVID-19 forced the government to close down educational institutions.



At the Tema Station Market, most of the shops were stocked with textbooks, exercise books, storybooks, pens, pencils and other stationery students will need, Ghana News Agency observed during a tour on Thursday.



Nana Antwi, a stationary dealer told the GNA that the prices of these items have increased due to the high demand and the COVID-19 lockdown, which had affected the importation of stationary materials.



“The prices of these items were moderate before the outbreak of COVID-19. While schools were closedown, sales was down and our books were stocked in here,” he said.



He noted that, sales made during the closedown of schools was about GH700.00 but now on a daily basis he earns over GHC2000.00.



Madam Abena Yaa Yeboah, a trader in stationery also said business has really improved after the re-opening of schools.



She attributed the increment in prices to the COVID-19 lockdown of our borders; “now it’s expensive to bring in goods and stationeries, it cost more to import, as business people we have no alternative than to transfer the cost to the final consumer”.



According to her, sales had improved since the reopening of schools.



Also in an interview with Ms Mary Yeboah, a General Art student of the Peki Senior High School, said she came to purchase some items for school and there had been a change in prices.



She expressed her joy and readiness to study as she heads back to school.