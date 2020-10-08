Regional News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: GNA

Prices of foodstuffs on the increase in Bolgatanga

The market women expressed fear that prices of foodstuff might increase in November and beyond

Traders in the Bolgatanga Central market in the Upper East Region have expressed worry at the increasing prices of foodstuffs during the harvest season of September-October 2020.



According to the traders, farmers who usually supply them with foodstuffs are complaining of poor harvest due to the impact of the Coronavirus and the recent floods that destroyed many farms.



The market women said the low supply had created competition among the traders for the small available foodstuffs and expressed fear that the prices might increase in November and beyond.



Ms Patience Atiawine, a groundnuts seller said the price of the standard bowl or ‘alonka’ of groundnuts had increased from GH?12.00 between July and August to GH?15.00 in October this year.



She said the coronavirus and the lockdown had impacted on their businesses and indicated that although some of the restrictions had been lifted they were still experiencing low patronage.



She made a plea to the district assembly to support them with loans to sustain their businesses.



Madam Elizabeth Balayon, who sells various foodstuffs like millet, maize, etc said a bowl of millet which was GHC6.00 between July and August had increased to GHC10.00 between September and October.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.