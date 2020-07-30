Politics of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Previous performance in administration a factor in winning Dec 7 polls – Expert to parties

President Nana Akufo-Addo (L) and John Mahama are set for a fierce presidential contest on Dec 7

Head of Department of the Political Science Department of the University of Education, Winneba, Isaac Brako, says previous performance of political parties is a determining factor in subsequent elections.



The Communications Director for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) was responding to comments by the former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mhama during the outdooring of his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.



John Dramani Mahama among other things said when elected in the impending December polls, he shall pay all customers of the collapsed financial institutions whose monies are locked up in full and restore indigenous Ghanaian participation in the financial sector.



“I pledge on behalf of the NDC that we shall, within one year of being in office pay all funds that have been locked up with the collapsed financial institutions. Within our first year in office, we shall pay all the beneficiaries all funds locked up in the collapsed financial institutions and its a promise. We shall not put together any long term payment plan that will further worsen the living conditions of the victims,” he said.



Asked if statements and promises like the former President’s pledge could woo electorate, Isaac Brako said although promises like this can change a person’s mind, it is not the only determining factor.





