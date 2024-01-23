Prevent malnutrition among children to enhance healthy growth - Dr. Ankrah

Health News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: Alfred Ankrah, Contributor

Dr. Nana Achiaa Ankrah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Arise Foods Limited, has bemoaned that poor diets among children are a major contributing factor that mars the development of children and leads to nutritional deficiencies.



According to the pharmacist, it is essential to provide children with appropriate nutrition at the right times and in proper proportions to foster their complete growth and well-being.



In her opinion, the food a child consumes could serve as either the safest and essential medicine or could even be the steadiest form of poison, therefore children’s meals must be prepared with the right nutritional formula.



Dr. Ankrah emphasized the importance of closely monitoring the nutritional benefits of a child's diet, as it holds the potential to curb malnutrition.



She reiterated that iron, calcium, zinc, and protein are some key nutritional values to adhere to when preparing a child's meal.



Highlighting iron as an essential nutritional benefit, the pharmacist said iron aids in the production of hemoglobin (blood), which supports brain function.



She additionally mentioned that iron helps maintain a healthy immune system, increases energy production, and reduces fatigue.



Dr. Ankrah explained that calcium plays a crucial role in building strong bones and teeth, contributing to proper muscle function.



Calcium, she said, aids in blood clotting, hormone secretion, and various enzyme activities within the human system.



The pharmacist mentioned that zinc plays a role in promoting general immune health and facilitating wound healing, while also contributing to the maintenance of healthy skin.



"Most importantly, zinc aids in metabolism and contributes to normal the growth and development of children", Dr. Ankrah said.



Stating protein as a nutritional benefit, Dr. Ankrah said it helps in the growth and repair of body tissues, healthy muscles, skin, hair, and nails.



She revealed that protein supports the production of enzymes, hormones, and antibodies that help maintain a healthy immune system.



Pledging Arise Foods Limited's commitment to providing high nutritional standards, she said, "We focus on improving nutrition and health status by reducing rates of acute malnutrition in target communities with a direct focus on infants".



Dr. Ankrah indicated that Arise Foods Limited has a mission to be Ghana's most trusted company for the production of safe and high-quality multigrain cereal food products that provide the best nutrition to curb malnutrition among children.