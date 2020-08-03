Politics of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Prestea Huni-Valley MCE embarks on 'Mobilization Tour'

Dr. Isaac Dasmani has embarked on a 'Mobilization Tour'

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea Huni-Valley in the Western Region, Dr. Isaac Dasmani, has embarked on a 'Mobilization Tour' in some market places in the area.



The tour was to help him to listen to the concerns of the market folks and the tour is the first of its kind since he became the MCE some two months ago following the stepping down of Hon. Mozart Owu.



The one week tour came to an end on Thursday, July 30, 2020, where the MCE and his entourage visited Prestea market and Number 3 market in the area.



Interacting with the market folks, the MCE first expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Prestea market for cooperating with the Assembly in implementing the Coronavirus safety protocols.



He, therefore, listened to the concerns of shop owners and market women on the current situation of the market.



He also held discussions bothering on development of the market which included security and sanitation.



Dr. Dasmani, took the opportunity to assure them that, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, would do everything within her power to give the market the neccessary facelift they all seek.



However, the MCE donated face masks and hand sanitizers to the market folks and tasked them to continue to maintain strict self-discipline, and continue to practice enhanced hygiene protocols as they go by their trade.



At Prestea Number 3, Dr. Dasmani met some polling station executives and party faithful to discuss issues of concern.



He encouraged them to be strong and get on grounds to tout the achievements of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the MP.



The MCE proceeded to Nsuoekyire, where he joined the family in the final funeral rites of the late Salami Mohammed, who was shot by a police officer.



He finally met with the bereaved family of Iddrisu Azumah and Razak Azuba who met their untimely death through a road crash on the Broni Nkwanta to Prestea road.



He donated assorted drinks and an undisclosed amount of money to the bereaved family.

