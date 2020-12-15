General News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Pressure mounts on Inusah Fuseini to apologize over parallel government comment

MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini

The MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, is under pressure to apologise to Ghanaians after his call on former President Mahama to form a parallel government became topical.



The latest to add his voice to those demanding of the legal luminary to apologize for his reckless comment is a private legal practitioner, Yaw Oppong.



Speaking in an interview with Kojo Mensah on the Asaase Breakfast Show, Oppong described the pronouncement of the lawmaker as unwarranted.



“We all have the right to express our views dispassionately, but I think that we also know that the right to speak your mind freely and conscience is limited by the very Constitution that granted you that right,” he said.



“I think that in the heat of the moment, he may have forgotten that the end of what he said may have serious legal consequences,” he added.



Oppong added: “But even then, in a heated moment like this, if people are sometimes carried away by the euphoria and things, he may be forgiven.



“I think that having realised that what he said has adversely affected the sensibilities of people and so on, I think he should come out and use the same media to express dissatisfaction with his own comment and maybe apologise.”



Pressure on Mahama



Fuseini over the weekend advised former President John Mahama to declare himself president-elect and form a parallel government. “I have said and I have advocated that he declares himself President and forms a parallel government. The impunity of this government which is legendary must stop and that’s how we stop it.”



His comments come barely a week after the Chair of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, declared Akufo-Addo as President-elect in the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections.



Rejection of results



The National Democratic Congress and its flagbearer have since rejected the results, saying they are exploring all legitimate steps to reverse the “flawed elections”. However, Oppong said Fuseini would have condemned the same statement if it had been made by the opposite side.



Oppong believes while the NDC is working to explore legal avenues on the outcome of the polls, the party must advise its supporters against causing unnecessary tension in the country. He wants the NDC to emulate the example of the New Patriotic Party when it lost power in 2012.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.