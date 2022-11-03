Pressure mounts on Akufo-Addo to resign - Global InfoAnalytics poll

General News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Results of the Global InfoAnalytics have shown that as much as 54% of Ghanaian respondents to a poll want President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to resign.



According to a report by citinewsroom.com, the respondents to the poll indicated their support for the call for the president to step aside, with 40 percent of respondents disagreeing that he should step down.



The poll also asked respondents whether they want the Economic Management Team (EMT), led by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to be replaced due to the current economic downturns in the country.



The report indicated that as much as 78% of the 1407 respondents supported that call, with 18% being against it.



The Global InfoAnalytics poll also found out from respondents who they believed would be a better manager of the current economic crisis in the country between John Dramani Mahama, Alan Kyerematen, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, and Kwabena Agyapong.



The respondents voted as such: 43%, 17%, 14%, 8%, and 1%, respectively.



The news report indicated that there, however, 19% of the respondents said they preferred someone else to manage the economy.



Respondents for the poll were selected randomly from across all 16 regions of the country.



All the interviews for the poll were conducted in the space of two days: October 31 and November 1, 2022.



