Politics of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Presidential debate interesting but not necessary – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says although it will be interesting to have a Presidential Debate, it’s not necessary at this point.



The Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has called for a debate with President Akufo-Addo on comparison of their track records as presidents.



He argues that the NDC has a more superior record of providing an equitable distribution of development projects across the country than the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Addressing the chiefs and people of Kwamekrom in the Biakoye constituency recently, Mr Mahama said president Akufo- Addo is at liberty to select the moderators and the institution that he wants to organize the debate, and he will show up to debate the president on any day, at any time and anywhere.



But reacting to the call for debate the Vice President on Accra-based Asempa Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com said it will be interesting to debate the former President ahead of the 2020 election.



However, he thinks it’s not necessary because the debate is already ongoing at the various Districts and Constituencies in the country comparing the good works of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in its four years and the NDC’s eight years in office.



“It would be interesting but it is not necessary at this point because the records on the ground are already doing the debate at the constituency, regional and national levels”, he said.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.