Presidential Primaries: Business booms as NPP members cash in on party paraphernalia

Traders at Dome Kwabenya have put New Patriotic Party(NPP) paraphernalia on sale as the atmosphere builds up for the party elections in the constituency.



Paraphernalia such as hats, scarves, slippers, flip flops, wrist bands, and others customized with party colours are all on sale as party members patronize to identify themselves on their bad day.



The NPP is set to elect a new flagbearer as a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party in the 2024 general election.



The flagbearer ship race sees Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bwumia battle Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh to lead the party.



The election to decide who would be the flagbearer of the NPP is anticipated to see the participation of a grand total of 203,439 delegates.





