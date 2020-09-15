Politics of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Presidential Filing Fees: EC making business with our democracy – Hassan Ayariga

Dr Hassan Ayariga, Founder and Leader of All People’s Congress

Founder and Leader of All People’s Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana of making a business out of the country’s democracy which the commission is mandated to protect.



“For me, I think that democracy now is for sale and not about competency anymore. It’s about those who have money and can afford and mount a campaign or contest a presidential election”. Dr Hassan Ayariga told TV3 in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com Monday.



The Electoral Commission in a press briefing earlier on Monday stated that presidential candidates for this year’s elections are required to pay GH¢100,000 as filing fees to enable them to qualify to take part in the elections. Parliamentary candidates are also required to pay GH¢ 10000 which saw no increment.



The EC Chair Madam Jean Mensa also announced that filing of nomination forms begin on Monday, October 5 to Friday, October 9.



The nomination forms would be available on the EC’s website from 6:00 pm Monday while candidate access the form with a unique password, the EC added.



But speaking on TV3 a few hours after the announcement, Dr Hassan Ayariga sharply reprimanded the commission describing it as a “weak institution” adding that it hard for him to believe the announcement.



“It’s hard for me to believe the reason why there has been an increase of 100% of the filing fees of Presidential candidate without consultation with IPAC or the advisory Committee of the EC. This Institution has demonstrated to us that it’s a weak institution”, he said.



Ayariga further noted that the EC “can’t just get up from one election to another increase the filing fee of a 100 per cent and you expect the ordinary Ghanaian whose salary is less than GHC 5000 a month to be able to raise an amount of GHC 100,000 to contest for presidential elections. What this means to me is that our multi-party participation is not being encouraged because the purpose of EC is to increase multiparty participation”.













