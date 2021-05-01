President ready to prosecute appointees engaging in galamsey - Nitiwul

General News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not hesitate to prosecute any minister of state arrested for engaging in illegal mining activities, Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul has disclosed.



Addressing a press conference to update the public on the deployment of some 200 military personnel to stop galamsey in water bodies, he warned security officials who also engage in galamsey would not be spared.



“I can assure you that if we get any security personnel or even a minister or anybody that we know and have evidence that the person is involved in the act, the President will prosecute such individual.



“I am very clear in my mind about that one, even me, as the Defence Minister, if the President has evidence that I am engaging in illegal mining, I am colluding with illegal miners or I am encouraging them by my actions, the President will not hesitate to remove me and deal with me,” he said.



He added that the military operation on the River Pra, led to the arrest of two Chinese nationals.



He further disclosed that a total of nine escalators, 127 Chanfang, one fuel pump, one pump action gun, Generator and Chainsaw machines have been destroyed.



He said with the exception of exhibits needed for protection, all items retrieved on-site would be burnt.