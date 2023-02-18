President of the Yankasa Association pays courtesy call on Vice President Bawumia

Regional News of Saturday, 18 February 2023

Source: Issah Ballas, Contributor

The president of the Yankasa Association, Ibrahim Abdulai Masiga, has paid a courtesy call on the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, at the Jubilee House, discussing the intended Global Scholarship.



The meeting comes as a follow-up to an earlier meeting held between the two when the vice president travelled to the US.



Accompanied by some elders, the president of the US-based socio-economic organization briefed the vice president on the progress made so far about the scholarship program, which is geared towards the training of medical doctors for the Muslim community and the nation at large.



Masigan emphasized the need to train many doctors, which is one policy direction of his administration since taking the leadership seat in 2021.



"Our target is to train 100 medical doctors in Ghana within 10 years, with 10 doctors each year from various universities in Ghana," President Masigan said.



"This project, in sha Allah, will help reduce the alarming doctor-patient ratio, which will be of immense benefit to the Muslim community at large."



He said every Muslim must contribute his or her widow's mite to ensure the success of the scholarship fund, which aims to reach a total of 100 medical doctors within 10 years.



When fully operational, the Global Scholarship Fund will cater to the financing of 10 Muslim medical students per year.



The ratio of doctors to patients in Ghana is over 10,000 to 1, and Yankasa wants to award scholarships to needy but brilliant students from Muslim communities in Ghana to train medical doctors to bridge the gap and increase the number of Muslim doctors in the country.



In response, the vice president lauded the idea, which he said fell in line with government policy to solve the country's dire medical challenges.



He further thanked the 3-member delegation for their visit to brief him about the progress being made to bring the project to fruition.

He said the government would do its best to support the project.



Since being elected to lead the Yankasa Association in December 2021, President Masigan has embarked on robust social interventions that are aimed at tackling health and education challenges in the Islamic communities in Africa.

Tuesday's meeting with the vice president will be the first to be held in Ghana since he came to power.







Accompanied to the Jubilee House on Tuesday were the president of the Greater Accra Council of the Bissa Chief, Mohamed Ali Dabre III, who is the first president of the Yankasa Association, and the Sarki Zongo of North America ALHAJI Bala Braimah



The Yankasa Association of the US has been a philanthropic organization that promotes and articulates the interests of Ghanaians in the New York metropolis.



Established in 1984, it has made a lot of benevolent contributions to Ghana concerning charity, and this time it wants to go beyond that to help mitigate some of the challenges in health care.