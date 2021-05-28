President of lab scientists is a hypocrite – Exec. Secretary of Labour Commission

General News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission (NLC), Ofosu Asamoah, has described the President of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) as a hypocrite following the sit-in strike embarked on by lab scientists.



Ofosu Asamoah explained that the President, Dr Abu Abudu Rahamani has not made his stance clear on whether he supports his members or not and this is hypocritical on his part.



Speaking on the issue, he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show; “I spoke to their president yesterday. He said he was going around telling his people to go to work. However, he is in support of the strike. How do support this illegality but then you go round telling them to go to work? You can’t approbate and reprobate. You can’t eat your cake and have it.



He says he hasn’t declared strike but it is his people who have. What kind of leadership is he displaying? It is hypocrisy. He is all over the news expressing this. He thinks because he is the president, he can do whatever he likes. However, one day he will be judged by his successors”.



Background



President of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS), Dr Abu Abudu Rahmani, in an interview with an Accra-based radio station, expressed that it will not rescind its decision to embark on a strike despite intimidation from the National Labour Commission (NLC).



His comment comes after the National Labour Commission (NLC) threatened to withdraw salaries and terminate the appointment of health personnel involved in the ongoing nationwide strike.



Last week, the local branch of GAMLS protested against a hospital’s management’s decision to post two medical officers, Lesley Osei and Eunice Agyemang Ahmed, to the Laboratory Services Directorate to fill vacancies there.



The two were appointed as Clinical Haematologists at the Laboratory Services Directorate. However, protestors argue that members of the Association who qualify for the vacant positions have been sidelined.