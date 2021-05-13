President is fully committed to address problems in Kwahu – Mpraeso MP

Regional News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

The Member of Parliament for Mpraeso Constituency, Davis Ansah Opoku, known as OPK has expressed confidence that President H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is fully committed to addressing challenges confronting the people of Kwahu.



According to him, the Mpraeso Constituency is battling with four major basic necessities that need immediate attention.



Speaking Wednesday, May 12, 2021, on Nkawkaw-based Agoo Fm, OPK expressed the discomfort of his constituents over the lack of Water, Electricity, and Roads.



The Mpraeso legislator emphasized the situation as a major challenge he is committed to addressing as it is in line with his position as a Ranking Member on the Committee on Works and Housing under which Water and Sanitation falls.



“Which means can we employ to curb this water problem? And luckily for me, in Parliament, the committee I have been put on is the Committee on Works and Housing. It is under this Committee that Water and Sanitation are found “, he said.



According to Davis Ansah Opoku, parliamentary work is not just about one’s participation on the floor of parliament but their efforts put into what is done at the Committee level.



This is a reason for his eagerness to address the challenge being faced by his constituents at the Committee level.



“During one of our occasions when the Minister in charge of Water and Sanitation and the Ghana Water Limited were present, I put before them the water problems my people are facing. Interestingly, the Chairman of the Committee, Mr Asiamah whose father happens to be a native of Mpraeso so he assisted in presenting our grievance as a Constituency “, he said.



The Mpraeso Constituency has several Communities with common challenges. Communities like Amanfrom, New Orebong, Asubone and Adowso are predominantly Farming Communities, noted for the cultivation of vegetables. These Communities require irrigation facilities to enhance their farming practices.



According to the Member of Parliament, “By the grace of God, along that stretch, we have the Afram River but the challenge is how to connect power from the main lines which is the Afram River, to their Farms. The presence of poor road network poses a threat to their work as Farmers.” he said adding that the President will never disappoint Kwahus.



