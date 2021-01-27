Regional News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

President fulfils promise to YLSTI at Issa, Upper West Region

Presentation of the 63 seater Eicher Skyline bus to Youth Leadership and Skills Training Institute

The Youth Leadership and Skills Training Institute (YLSTI) under the management of the National Youth Authority (NYA) at Issa in the Upper West Region, has taken delivery of a 63 seater Eicher Skyline bus.



The gesture, which is in fulfillment of a pledge made by H.E, the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during a visit to the Institute in the run-up to the 2020 general elections is aimed at giving further impetus to the President’s commitment to place emphasis on Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a cornerstone of his transformational agenda, particularly in his second term.



Handling the keys to the bus over to the principal of the Institute in a short but impressive ceremony, Ag. CEO of the Authority, Mr. Nelson Owusu Ansah thanked the President for fulfilling his pledge, a clear testament to his billing as a listening president.



“This must be exciting news not only for the students and staff of the Institute but the entire Issa community, in as much as it would to a large degree alleviate the commuting challenges confronting the Institute,” he said.



He tasked the Authorities of the Institute to adopt and adhere to a healthy culture of maintenance to ensure safety and optimum performance at all times.



Frederick Amoako Gyamena, Principal of the Youth Leadership and Training Institute couldn’t hide his delight and said the bus had arrived at a very opportune time and would go a long way to boost morale as well as improve academic performance especially in the area of technical and vocational training.



Present at the ceremony were all directors and head of units at the National Secretariat of the NYA.