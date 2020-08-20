General News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: GNA

President cuts sod for recycling, compost and water treatment plant

President Akufo-Addo cutting the sod

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Wednesday cut the sod for the construction of an integrated recycling, compost and water treatment plant at Assakae in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region.



The Plant would receive, sort, and process four hundred tonnes of solid waste, and treat some 1,000 cubic meters of waste water of about two million people in the Municipality.



The Jospong Group, its partners and the Government were collaborating to establish the €60 million plant, the biggest investment in the Municipality.



Cutting the sod for the commencement of the project, President Akufo-Addo said the construction of the plant was in line with Government’s policy to create the enabling environment for the private sector to partner government to bridge the infrastructure gap in sanitation.



He said project would ensure the effective and efficient management of municipal solid waste, the production of organic compost for horticultural and agronomical purposes, and reduce the high rate of plastic pollution.



“Equally more important will be the provision of jobs for the youth of this community and its environs. Asakae can expect that this Plant to bring in its accompanying benefits such as good roads, potable water, and the extension of electricity to improve the local economy,” he said.



The President held that as a co-Chair of the Eminent Group of Advocates for the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, "This intervention will help us meet the Goals on clean water and sanitation, good health and wellbeing, decent work and economic growth, sustainable cities and communities, and climate action."



He told the partners of the project and others investors interested that sphere to replicate the integrated plant in the other parts of the country, to facilitate the management of environmental sanitation across the nation.



He urged the stakeholders to deliver a quikity project on time.





