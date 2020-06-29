General News of Monday, 29 June 2020

President cautions ‘complacent’ Ghanaians to treat the coronavirus with seriousness

President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed his displeasure at some Ghanaians who brush aside the life-threatening potential of the Coronavirus pandemic by not taking it seriously and not following the laid down safety precautions to stop the spread of the virus.



He made the statement during his 13th address to the nation on measures taken against the spread of the virus on June 28, 2020.



According to him, people who do not take the disease seriously see no need to get medical care when they have the symptoms, and this has led to an increasing number of deaths.



“Unfortunately, we still have some persons in the country who are not taking the dangers associated with this disease seriously and, therefore, do not seek medical help as soon as they have symptoms that suggest an infection of the virus … The Ghana Health Service has observed that most of the patients that have been lost to the virus died either on arrival at the hospital or within forty-eight (48) hours after arrival,” he said.



Akufo-Addo also advised Ghanaians to not let the fear of being stigmatized or embarrassed for having the disease prevent them from seeking medical care, as it may preserve their lives.



“There should be no fear of stigmatization or embarrassment with being diagnosed with COVID-19. So, please, when you begin to experience symptoms such as fever, persistent cough, bodily pains, loss of taste and smell, and difficulty in breathing, seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health facility,” he stated.



He concluded that although countries are strengthening their partnership to combat the virus, each country is on their own in dealing with its (the virus) effects.



“Despite us living in an interconnected and globalized world, each nation, ultimately, stands alone in its challenge to protect its people,” he said.





