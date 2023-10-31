President Mahama whips up enthusiasm in NDC USA members, as he also appeals for funds and unity

Politics of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

The National Democratic Congress USA Chapter, (NDC USA) held its first Regional Conference and fundraising dinner last Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the Holiday Inn 6600 N Manheim Road, Rosemont, Illinois. As expected, the keynote speaker was the former President of Ghana and current flagbearer and leader of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama.



The fundraising was the most successful fundraising event yet by the NDC USA Chapter. The event gave the Chapter the momentum and hope to reach the targeted one million US Dollars by August next year. It started with the historic Regional conference. The delegation from Ghana was led by His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama. Others from Ghana include:



General Secretary Honorable Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey,



Honorable Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer,



Honorable Alhassan Suhuyini,



Honorable Joyce Bawa Mogtari,



Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor,



Honorable Alex Segbefia, Director, International Relations Directorate,



Hon. George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer ,



Lawyer Wonder Victor Kutor, NEC,



Dr. Calutus Mahama,



Stan Dogbe and others.







Also present were NDC USA Chapter executives led by Maame Aba Dadzie and delegates from NDC USA branches across the United States.



The fundraising dinner at the hotel’s ninth floor crowned the end of the day’s activities. Highlights of the day were the fundraising activity , where beautiful autographed portraits of President Mahama were sold for thousands of dollars; when his excellency, the former President, was ushered into the hall amidst shouts and singing; and the superb and captivating performance of the popular Bamaya dance by prominent International dancer, Alhassan Iddrisu and the Northern Union of Chicago.



The former President and his high-ranking officials spoke on “Uniting and working for Victory 2024”. They also engaged participants, forcusing on matters that resonate with Ghanaians in the Diaspora, discussing and reinforcing shared values and visions.



In his keynote address, President Mahama stressed the need for unity going into the 2024 Presidential and parliamentary elections. He assured the comrades in attendance that party elders and executives are more united now than ever. He urged members of the NDC USA to eschew their differences and unite for victory in 2024.



President Mahama compared the 4th Republic to a relay race where all past Presidents ran forward when they received the baton from their predecessor . He reminded the audience that only President Akuffo Addo took the country backward by running in the reversed direction. He observed that the economic situation in Ghana is dire and that citizens are suffering due to the destructive policies of the current government. He painfully noted, ” Almost Every day, prices of goods and services are rising.”



“Because of 20 million dollars, Dumsor is back across the country,” President Mahama told the audience. He explained that The government has refused to pay to reverse the gas flow-to thermal plants in the east, leading to the current Dumsor. “They have refused our advice on many instances, even long before the IMF bailout. If they had listened to our advice, they would not have carried the country on a stretcher to the IMF,”President Mahama assured.



He informed the audience that the NPP is not the group that goes down easily. They will take advantage of anything to stay in power, especially now because they don’t want the day of accountability to come.



The President said the NPP leadership is desperate for the Vice President to succeed Nana Addo because they want to cover their wrongdoings. He believed that the people of Ghana deserve to hold the NPP accountable for their stewardship. “It is important that they leave office so that we can see and investigate the wrong things they have done,” said President Mahama. He claimed that some members of the NPP who have been marginalized held the same views that the current administration should be answerable to the people of Ghana when they told him, “We hope when you come back, you will not be a father for all but must hold them accountable.”



The General Secretary of the NDC, Mr. Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey informed the audience that Ghanaians are crying for redemption. He noted that there is so much suffering, despair, and loss of hope in the country’s youth because of the massive disappointment. “We have to fight for the children and future of this country.”He continued by saying, “Our task is giant because they have filled important positions with party loyalists. We are fighting with an opponent who will stop at nothing to hold on to power.” The Indefatigable General Secretary appealed to all well-meaning Ghanaians to help bring back President Mahama and the agenda of Reconstruction and Peace in our land. He ended by rallying the faithful to the song “From Victory unto Victory, the NDC shall win.“



Honorable Alex Segbefia, International Relations Director of the NDC, noted that the best of men comes in the darkest moments.



“As of this week, we have gone back to the legendary Dumsor because we have over-burrowed to the extent that we cannot pay for the electricity to flow,” Hon. Segbefia sadly noted. He ended by saying, “Our Messiah is coming. He is tried and tested. He is coming for one term and leave. I urge you all to support him to save our country”.



The Chairperson of NDC USA, Maame AbaDadzie, appealed to members of the NDC and Ghanaians to help the NDC back to power to restore dignity, Tranquility, and progress. She said Ghana is now in a ditch courtesy of the super incompetent Akuffo Addo and his NPP folks. She emphasized that fundraising is significant because it will ensure that we contribute gargantuanly to help the mission towards rescuing the nation from the hands of the reckless NPP administration-led by Nana Addo and Bawumia.



“The battle ahead is tough, but I am very optimistic that with the support we will receive from you all, the dream will surely come to life,” Maame Aba assured the audience.



In reaction to Nana Addo’s irresponsible pronouncement that chastised the people of the Volta region, who are already in distress and displaced from their homes and farms owing to the Akosombo Dam spillage, she reminded the audience that President Mahama is a shining example of an empathetic leader who will not say such a thing anywhere in Ghana.



“The NDC is the only party in Ghana that develops every corner of the country irrespective of whether the people in that part of the country vote for the party or not,” she reminded the audience.



In conclusion, she said, “I want to express my profound gratitude to you all for honoring our invitation and participating in the march toward victory 2024. The party is grateful for all you do and your quest to see the NDC recapture power come 2024”.



The chairman of the NDC Chicago branch reminded the audience that the evening has been organized for a singular purpose: to raise funds for the 2024 campaign to return His Excellency John DramaniMahama to the Presidency for four more years. Also, to honor him and say “thank you” for all the highly valued contributions and visionary leadership he provided to our dear nation, Ghana. “As comrades of the great NDC, it is only fair that we work together and hard to bring you and the NDC back to power to improve Ghana’s peace, growth, and prosperity. Our widow’s mite in this fundraiser event is a mere pittance of what you need, but as the saying goes, ‘little drops of water, make the mighty ocean”. He thanked all comrades for their support and commitment to the NDC.







Mr. Kwabena Asante, who claimed that he is a card-bearing NPP member, stated that the record of Nana Addo’s regime is so bad members of his administration, especially the Vice President and other cabinet members, should not run for office, period. He embarrassedly recounted that after destroying the country, is it their wish to see it “buried”? He admitted that Mahama has amply demonstrated that he has the capacity and wisdom to lead Ghana back to its lost glory.



“Look at what they have done to the economy, our lands, our security, our freedom. Today, one cannot criticize Nana Addo without the fear of being rounded up in Rambo style. I support John Mahama because he has built more infrastructure than any other government except Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. The man deserves it, my brother,” Joyce Kwapong, another card-bearing NPP member, stated emphatically.



“The only reason I am infuriated is that my dear NPP under Nana Addo, Bawumia, and others has destroyed indigenous banks, led us to unknown levels of inflation, and above all, kept Ofori Attah in charge,” a member of the community here stated.



The event emcee was Mr. Steve Dei, while Dzifa Hosi and former Ambassador Zita Benson led the spectacular and successful fundraising team.