General News of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: GNA

President Akufo Addo to visit Upper West Region today

President Akufo-Addo on Thursday rounded up a tour of the Upper East Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Friday, October 9, 2020, commence a two-day tour of the Upper West Region to rally for support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the December 7 polls.



The President who is on a four-day visit to the Upper East and Upper West Regions is expected to arrive in Wa from Tamale at 0940hrs in the morning by flight.



Immediately after arrival, the President is expected to pay a courtesy call on the newly coronated Yeri-Naa after which he will hold a meeting with the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs and later cut the sod for the construction of the Zoomlion Waste Recycling and Composite Plant in Wa before departing for Mangwe in the Wa East District.



On his way to Mangwe, the President is expected to pay a whistle stop at Busa before proceeding to inspect the ongoing work on the Wa-Bulenga road after which he will address a durbar at Mangwe.



President Akufo-Addo after the durbar at Mangwe will depart for Tumu in the Sissala East Municipality where he will again address a durbar of chiefs and people of the Tumu Traditional Area before returning to Wa.



Upon arrival, he will hold a meeting with party executives, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) as well as parliamentary candidates of the party before retiring for the day.



President Akufo-Addo will begin his second day with a courtesy call on the Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo, the Overlord of the Waala Kingdom after which he will grant a radio interview to a local FM station in Wa before departing for Lawra.



At Lawra, the President will perform a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the Dikpe Bridge before commissioning the 13-megawatt solar power plant in Lawra.



After the commissioning, the President will depart for Hamile in the Lambussie District where he will again commission a Small-Town Water System to provide potable water to the people of Hamile.



After rounding up his two-day tour of the region with the commissioning of the Small-Town Water System at Hamile, President Akufo Addo will depart back to the Wa Airport to fly back to Accra.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.