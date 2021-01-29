General News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: Peace FM

President Akufo-Addo's tribute to Rawlings most candid - Dr Otchere-Ankrah touts

Late former President Jerry John Rawlngs and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a lecturer of the Central University in Accra has described President Akufo-Addo's tribute to former President Jerry John Rawlings as the "most candid".



President Akufo-Addo, in his tribute to the late former President, narrated how they became close in 2012 after decades of them not seeing eye to eye.



"However, with time, things changed. We came to see value in each other, and understood, to a very large degree, our respective perspectives. One thing we had in common was our mutual commitment to public service. My visit to his Ridge residence in 2012 signified the easing of tensions between us, leading to a friendship that lasted for the better part of some eight years...," he indicated.



Speaking to this on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', Dr Ankrah said "there's nothing like a permanent enemy"



