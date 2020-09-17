Politics of Thursday, 17 September 2020

President Akufo-Addo’s government reflects biblical ministry of Jesus Christ – Moderator

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Right Reverend Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, the Moderator of the General Assembly, Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s passion and zeal to transform the nation’s health sector as unparalleled.



He likened the President’s commitment towards nation-building to what he termed as the “true reflection of biblical healing ministry of Jesus Christ, where concern for the poor and the vulnerable in the society was prioritised.



“I really admire your passion. Try to stay focused and I know God will reward and bless you”, Rt. Rev. Mante encouraged him when President Akufo-Addo broke the grounds for work to begin on the construction of an ultra-modern Accident and Emergency Centre at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital at Dormaa-Ahenkro during his visit to the Bono Region last week.



The facility, expected to be completed within 36 months, has x-ray laboratory, procedure and admission rooms, 33-bed wards and others.



Rt. Rev. Mante emphasised the church acknowledged the responsibility of the government to provide health services to the people, assuring “we will, therefore, continue to go with the government to complement efforts towards national development.”



He observed the PCG had been a key player in health and other services delivery in the country since 1885, saying the church has partnered the government to run 55 health facilities nationwide.



These facilities, he added, provided a substantial portion of health services in rural areas with a total workforce capacity of 1,515.



Rt. Rev Mante announced work was on course for the conversion of the defunct Presbyterian Girls Vocational Institution at Begoro to a College of Health to start with the training of Allied Health Professionals at the Diploma Certificate Level.

