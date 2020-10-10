General News of Saturday, 10 October 2020

Source: GNA

President Akufo-Addo promotes four DCOPs and 23 ACPs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promoted four Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCOPs) to the rank of Commissioners of Police (COPs) and 23 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCOPs).



A release signed by Superintendent (Mrs) Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, Director, Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday, said the promotions were upon the recommendation of the Police Council.



The four newly promoted Commissioners are; Mr Vincent Redeemer Dedjoe-Director-General/ Police Professional & Standards; Mr Godfred Owusu Boateng- Bono Regional Police Commander; Mr Kwaku Boadu Peprah- Director-General/ Operations and Mr Frederick Adu-Anim- Director-General/Information Communications Technology.



The 23 newly promoted Deputy Commissioners are; Mr Joseph Obeng- Deputy Director, Service workshops/ National Headquarters; Mr Peter Baba Atinak- Deputy Eastern Regional Police Commander; Rev. Father George Arthur- Director, Religious Affairs/National Headquarters; Mr Emmanuel Afriyie Sakyi- Deputy Accra Regional Police Commander; Mr Nelson Opoku- Deputy Director, Audit/National Headquarters; Mr Vance Baba Gariba- Director, ICT/National Headquarters; Mr Isaac Emmanuel Quist- Administrator/CID Headquarters; Mr Kwasi Akomeah-Apraku- Deputy Volta Regional Police Commander; Mr Alexander Kwame Amenyo- Deputy Upper East Regional Police Commander; Mr Dennis Abade Akob-Dem- Deputy Central Regional Police Commander; Mr Haruna Saeed- Director, Payroll/National Headquarters.



Others are; Mr Moses Ali Kpachin- Deputy North East Regional Commander; Mr Sebastian Atsu Wemegah- Deputy Oti Regional Police Commander; Mr Charles Botwe- Officer Commanding Regional Police Training School/ Kumasi; Mr Michael Nketia Frimpong- Finance Officer, National Police Training School/Accra; Mr Ernest Akrasi Kirk Mensah- Deputy Western-North Regional Commander; Mr Francis Nyametso- Director, Serious Crime Registry/ CID Headquarters; Mr Ebenezer Larbi- Deputy Savannah Regional Police Commander; Mr Charles Kwabla Normesinu- Director, Inspectorate Unit/ National Headquarters; Mr Samuel Alfred Winful- Tepa Divisional Police Commander- Ashanti; Mr Francis Agrippa Oppong- Offinso Divisional Police Commander- Ashanti; Mr Ebenezer Ampofo- Berekum Divisional Police Commander- Bono/Region and Mr Martin Kwaku Ayiih- Commanding Officer Central MTTD/Accra.



“Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, the Inspector-General of Police extends heartiest congratulations to the promoted officers and wishes them the best of luck in their new ranks,” the statement said.

