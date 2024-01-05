President Akufo-Addo not supporting Dormaahene to attack Asantehene - Eugene Arhin

General News of Friday, 5 January 2024

The Director of Communication at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has asked Ghanaians to disregard a dangerous narrative which started on social media that suggested that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was secretly supporting the Dormahene to attack the Asantehene.



Reacting on his official and verified Facebook account, Eugene Arhin, described the rumours as "a warped figment of some people's imagination."



Commenting further, Eugene Arhin said, the president has never held and would never hold a secret meeting with the Dormanehe in a bid to prop him to attack the Asantehene.



"Indeed, on no occasion has President Akufo-Addo held a secret meeting with the Dormaahene to, as it were, prop him up to disrespect the Asantehene. No such thing has happened, and no such thing will ever happen," he said.



He ended by reiterating the fantastic working relationship the president has had with all chiefs and assured that the healthy relationship will continue until the end of the president's mandate in January 2025.



The tension between the Dormahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu II and the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is well-documented, with the two sometimes throwing jabs at each other.



Their overt spat recently led to Agyeman Badu II, being stopped from attending the final funeral rite of the late paramount chief of the Berekum Traditional Area (Berekumhene), Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.



The Sunyani High Court issued an injunction against his attendance.



The court's decision followed a legal action initiated by Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II of the Berekum Traditional Council, who expressed concerns about potential disruptions to peace due to conflicting attendance plans during the burial.



Sources suggest that the Dormaahene's intention to attend the burial simultaneously with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, prompted the legal intervention to avert possible clashes.



Kindly disregard commentary being made on social media to the effect that the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is “supporting the Dormaahene” to, as it were, “attack the Asantehene”. These are warped figments of some people’s imaginations, and the general public is implored to treat them with the contempt that they deserve.



