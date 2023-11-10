President Akufo-Addo nominates 3 new justices to the Supreme Court

General News of Friday, 10 November 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reportedly made new nominations for appointment to the apex court of the land, the Supreme Court of Ghana.



According to a news report by graphic.com.gh, the president has nominated three more justices to the Supreme Court.



The report stated that the nominee Supreme Court justices include: Justice Anthony Kwofie, Justice Yaw Asare Darko and Justice Adjei Frimpong, all justices of the Court of Appeal.



It added that the three judges would be filling vacancies created by the mandatory retirement of three former justices of the Supreme Court including former Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, Justice Nene Abayateye Ofoe Amegatcher and Justice Jones Victor Mawulorm Dotse.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, in a post shared on X on Friday, November 10, 2023, affirmed the report.



“Breaking News: The Prez has made fresh Nominations for the Supreme Court:



“1. Justice Anthony Kwofie, JA; 2. Justice Yaw Asare Darko, JA; 3. Justice Adjei Frimpong, JA” the South Dayi legislator wrote.



This would be President Akufo-Addo’s 18th nomination to the Apex Court of the land.



The president has already made 15 nominations to the Supreme Court all of whom have been approved by the Parliament of Ghana.



