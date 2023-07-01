President Akufo Addo joins GBA, Judiciary to mark remembrance service for murdered judges

General News of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Friday joined the Ghana Bar Association and the Judiciary to mark the 41st anniversary of the remembrance service for three murdered High Court Judges at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra.



Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo and Justice of the Superior and Lower Court witnessed the ceremony.



The three murdered judges are justice Fred Poku Sarkodee, Mrs Justice Cecilia Koranteng-Addow and Justice Kwadwo Agyei Agyepong.



The three judges and a Retired Army Officer, Major Sam Acquah, were abducted on the night of curfew hours of June 30, 1982, and brutally and savagely murdered at Bundase Range in the Accra Plains.



Preaching the sermon, Very Reverend Father Dr. Ebenezer Akesseh, Parish Priest, Christ the King Parish, said lawyers should see their profession or vocation as a calling, which meant that they were giving themselves away.



Father Akesseh described a martyr as a witness adding, “the highest form of a martyr is shedding ones blood”.



“Yours may not be shedding of your blood but insults and threats and false accusations and may be no promotion. But find comfort in the words of Jesus Christ that blessed are you who are persecuted and falsely accused.”



According to Father Akesseh, martyrs of Christianity led to the growth and flourishing of the faith.



He said the suffering of the three judges should also lead lawyers and judges to witness in their profession with integrity and resilience.



“We are celebrating martyrs of Justice; it means we acknowledge that they have crusaded for justice and in implementing justice, they lost their lives.”



The Parish Priest urged lawyers and judges to hunger and thirst for righteousness and seek wisdom for their work.



He also appealed to the judges and lawyers to pay attention to the dictates of their conscience.



“Do not ignore the dictates of your conscience. Keep your conscience clear before man and God. ”



Three Justice of the High Court, Justice Charles Gyamfi Danquah, Justice Akua Sarpomaa Amoah and Justice Kwasi Anokye Gyimah read the biographies of the murdered Judges.



Chief Justice Torkornoo and Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, read the first and second bible readings respectively.



Cantoribus Chorale treated the gathering to melodious songs.